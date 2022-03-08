Fundamentun LLC Sells 7,751 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fundamentun LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,751 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $79.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.