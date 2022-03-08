Fundamentun LLC Trims Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fundamentun LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $196.70 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.18.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.