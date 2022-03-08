Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) CEO John Valliant Sells 3,100 Shares

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) CEO John Valliant sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $21,669.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Valliant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, John Valliant sold 8,400 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $61,488.00.

On Monday, February 28th, John Valliant sold 3,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $22,940.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, John Valliant sold 2,500 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $18,525.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, John Valliant sold 4,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $32,185.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, John Valliant sold 1,700 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $13,566.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, John Valliant sold 12,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $104,958.00.

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $7.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,394. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $316.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -1.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

FUSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

