Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) CEO John Valliant Sells 8,400 Shares

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) CEO John Valliant sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $61,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Valliant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, John Valliant sold 3,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $21,669.00.

On Monday, February 28th, John Valliant sold 3,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $22,940.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, John Valliant sold 2,500 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $18,525.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, John Valliant sold 4,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $32,185.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, John Valliant sold 1,700 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $13,566.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, John Valliant sold 12,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $104,958.00.

FUSN traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,394. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of -1.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,070,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 190,944 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 243,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 88,719 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FUSN. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

