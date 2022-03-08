Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The compnay’s lead program includes FPI-1434, which is in clinical trial. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Hamilton, Canada. “

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FUSN. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07. The company has a market cap of $301.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of -1.74. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $12.47.

In other news, CEO John Valliant sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $104,958.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $192,174. 6.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUSN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.