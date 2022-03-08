FY2023 Earnings Estimate for California Water Service Group Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of California Water Service Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.00. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for California Water Service Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 12.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of CWT opened at $59.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $72.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

In other news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $30,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $85,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,432,000 after buying an additional 625,425 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,948,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,837,000 after buying an additional 198,993 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the third quarter worth approximately $10,697,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,289,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,630,000 after purchasing an additional 160,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 180,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 135,027 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

