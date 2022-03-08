FY2023 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Lowered by Analyst

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Centerra Gold in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.18.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CG. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price target on Centerra Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. CSFB cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.02.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$12.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.89. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.21 and a 12-month high of C$13.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -11.60%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

