FY2025 Earnings Forecast for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Issued By Wedbush

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of argenx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.91 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.97.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on argenx from $274.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.33.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $269.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.68. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 1.08. argenx has a 1 year low of $248.21 and a 1 year high of $356.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 364.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in argenx by 47.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in argenx during the second quarter worth approximately $574,000. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

