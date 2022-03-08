Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Short Interest Down 17.9% in February

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,100 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 285,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

GLMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

GLMD stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.31. 879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,087. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

