Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 43.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $44.29 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.91%. The firm had revenue of $298.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.58%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,541 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $1,619,024.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

