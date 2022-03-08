Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) & Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Critical Analysis

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Aspen Group has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 209% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aspen Group and Gaotu Techedu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Group -11.95% -17.83% -10.79% Gaotu Techedu -53.58% -98.88% -49.34%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aspen Group and Gaotu Techedu’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Group $67.81 million 0.38 -$10.45 million ($0.34) -3.06 Gaotu Techedu $1.09 billion 0.34 -$213.47 million ($2.42) -0.60

Aspen Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gaotu Techedu. Aspen Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaotu Techedu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aspen Group and Gaotu Techedu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Group 0 4 2 0 2.33 Gaotu Techedu 4 2 0 0 1.33

Aspen Group currently has a consensus target price of $6.42, indicating a potential upside of 516.99%. Gaotu Techedu has a consensus target price of $8.16, indicating a potential upside of 466.67%. Given Aspen Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aspen Group is more favorable than Gaotu Techedu.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.8% of Aspen Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Aspen Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aspen Group beats Gaotu Techedu on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aspen Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gaotu Techedu, Inc. is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses. The company was founded by Xiang Dong Chen in June 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.