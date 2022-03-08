Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 553.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.29, for a total transaction of $320,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,890,905 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $257.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $179.59 and a one year high of $368.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.83.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.80.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

