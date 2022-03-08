Gateway Advisory LLC Invests $62,000 in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACTG. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,859,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,418,000 after purchasing an additional 270,788 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACTG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.58. 221,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.47. Acacia Research Co. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $7.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28.

In other Acacia Research news, CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

