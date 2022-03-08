Gateway Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gateway Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.4% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $41.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,708.00. 256,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,466. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,102.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3,308.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

