Gateway Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 2,047 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Albemarle by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 25.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 14.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,144,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,815,000 after buying an additional 147,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 116,291.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $348,957.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $8.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,561. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.85 and its 200-day moving average is $233.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.94 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 145.80%.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Albemarle from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.14.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

