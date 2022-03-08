Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $11,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 12.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth approximately $741,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 275.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,570,000 after buying an additional 120,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

Waste Connections stock opened at $133.75 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.32 and a 12 month high of $138.82. The company has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.59.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.82%.

About Waste Connections (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.