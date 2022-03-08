Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $17.61 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 297,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,690 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $17,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 108,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $713,097.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 353,920 shares of company stock worth $21,391,520. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.37. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $50.17 and a twelve month high of $63.02. The company has a market cap of $264.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

