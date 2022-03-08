Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $27.23 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $27,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,210,000 after buying an additional 1,339,135 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,855 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 66.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,485,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,189,000 after purchasing an additional 591,091 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 123.4% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 878,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,123,000 after purchasing an additional 485,520 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 102.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 926,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,389,000 after purchasing an additional 469,286 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $435,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,003 shares of company stock worth $1,327,081. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.53.

NYSE:HLT opened at $129.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.03 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.70 and a twelve month high of $160.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.91.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

