Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 3,791 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $37,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,233 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,681 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,540,000 after purchasing an additional 303,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,339,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,970,000 after purchasing an additional 228,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,812,000 after purchasing an additional 151,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.31.

In other news, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,613 shares of company stock worth $1,678,530. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $97.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.55. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $78.70 and a one year high of $98.15. The firm has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 62.65%.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.