Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 482 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 87.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 70.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.53.

LIN stock opened at $270.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $313.73 and its 200-day moving average is $317.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $247.82 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.92%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

