Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 112,932 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 464,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,932 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $21,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 165,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after buying an additional 90,700 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

NYSE SYF opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.01. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

