Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $19,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,701,000 after acquiring an additional 382,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,278,000 after purchasing an additional 53,517 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 775,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,617,000 after purchasing an additional 119,649 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 768,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 720,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.70.

NYSE AVY opened at $158.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $157.76 and a one year high of $229.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.45.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

