Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $31,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $146.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.22 and a 200 day moving average of $170.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.77 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.60%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

