Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.92) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GEMD. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.92) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Monday.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

GEMD stock traded down GBX 3.29 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 44.41 ($0.58). 80,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. Gem Diamonds has a 52 week low of GBX 42.36 ($0.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 79.40 ($1.04). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 53.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.