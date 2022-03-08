Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.70) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Gemini Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.65). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMTX opened at $1.39 on Monday. Gemini Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.23 and a quick ratio of 12.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMTX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 173,650 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 289.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 165,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

About Gemini Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.