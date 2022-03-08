Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Generac by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,033,000 after purchasing an additional 363,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,311,000 after acquiring an additional 260,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Generac by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,558,000 after acquiring an additional 199,644 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 99,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,856,000 after purchasing an additional 82,568 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,524,000 after purchasing an additional 80,830 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GNRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.00.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,283 shares of company stock worth $15,050,425 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $312.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $301.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.74. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.74 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

