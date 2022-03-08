General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the January 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General American Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in General American Investors by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 26.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GAM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.34. The stock had a trading volume of 694 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,906. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.83. General American Investors has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $46.75.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

