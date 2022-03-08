General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.800-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.76. The stock had a trading volume of 153,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,560,279. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.29 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.97. The company has a market cap of $97.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.14%.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.31.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in General Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 107,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.