General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 416.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $2.78 on Tuesday, reaching $88.16. The stock had a trading volume of 327,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,560,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.97. The company has a market cap of $96.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.31.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.