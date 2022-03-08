GenesisX (XGS) Market Cap Reaches $33,242.36

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $33,242.36 and $104.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GenesisX has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,377,951 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

