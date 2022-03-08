Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,980 Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NeuroPace were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.85% of the company’s stock.

NPCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NeuroPace from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of NPCE opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $27.38.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

