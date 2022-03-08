Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,513,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,549,000 after acquiring an additional 529,928 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,662,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,838,000 after acquiring an additional 163,507 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,354,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,793,000 after acquiring an additional 236,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Grifols by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,324,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,975,000 after buying an additional 517,739 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Grifols by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 915,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after buying an additional 611,114 shares during the period. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. Grifols, S.A. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.30) to €11.00 ($11.96) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($23.48) to €21.40 ($23.26) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

