Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PFSweb were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFSW. Barclays PLC lifted its position in PFSweb by 117.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PFSweb by 262.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PFSweb during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in PFSweb during the third quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in PFSweb by 29.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised PFSweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered PFSweb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFSW opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. PFSweb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $14.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $248.11 million, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.75.

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience, including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

