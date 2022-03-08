Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 112,622 Shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 804,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 112,622 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Calithera Biosciences were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 279.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 78,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 57,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CALA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink raised Calithera Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

Shares of CALA opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.48. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

