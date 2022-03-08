Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 482 Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Timberland Bancorp were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSBK. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,591,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 112,883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 31,533 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $760,000. rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 199,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Timberland Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.13. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $232.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Timberland Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.