Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) to announce $82.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.00 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will report full year sales of $247.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $272.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $292.57 million, with estimates ranging from $244.00 million to $358.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ginkgo Bioworks.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Ginkgo Bioworks stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 12,347,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,060,892. Ginkgo Bioworks has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

