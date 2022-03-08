Global Indemnity Group (GBLI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $376.65 million, a P/E ratio of 76.50 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Global Indemnity Group has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $31.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.17.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 294.13%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Lederman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $51,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.54% of Global Indemnity Group worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Specialty Property, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.