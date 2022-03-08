Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.33.

GLP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE GLP traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,004. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Global Partners has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $27.99.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.25. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 15.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Partners will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 175.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 78.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

