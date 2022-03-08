Global Resources Investment Trust (LON:GRIT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.19

Shares of Global Resources Investment Trust Plc (LON:GRIT – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.19 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 11.20 ($0.15). Global Resources Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 11.20 ($0.15), with a volume of 7,629 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £566,550.00 and a P/E ratio of 37.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.97.

Global Resources Investment Trust Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Global Resources Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2012 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

