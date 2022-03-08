Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2075 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Globe Life has a payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of GL stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.64. 837,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,315. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.73 and its 200-day moving average is $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.61.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS.

In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $668,773.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,376 shares of company stock worth $4,327,209 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 459,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,105,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.57.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

