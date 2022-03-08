Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2075 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Globe Life has a payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

GL traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $94.64. The company had a trading volume of 837,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,315. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.72. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $130,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,811,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,376 shares of company stock worth $4,327,209. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $481,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

