Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.73.

GOL opened at $4.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.85. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $11.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2,556.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter valued at $84,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. 2.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

