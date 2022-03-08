Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investec raised Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gold Fields from $13.80 to $15.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.
NYSE GFI opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25.
About Gold Fields (Get Rating)
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
