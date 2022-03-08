Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investec raised Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gold Fields from $13.80 to $15.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NYSE GFI opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 6.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 8.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 116.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

