Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. Goldman Sachs BDC posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of GSBD opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

