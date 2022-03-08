Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 9,695 Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,695 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 47.9% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the third quarter worth about $390,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter worth about $449,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 406.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,538,000 after buying an additional 611,991 shares during the period. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NMM opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average is $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $625.72 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.15. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

