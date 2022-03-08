Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,082 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in X Financial were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Shares of XYF stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.63 million, a P/E ratio of 144.57 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. X Financial has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $17.88.
X Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on X Financial (XYF)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.