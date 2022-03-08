Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,054 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WRLD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in World Acceptance by 14.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 61.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,019,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $600,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.76, for a total value of $658,607.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,135. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRLD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

NASDAQ WRLD opened at $176.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. World Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $265.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.63. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.58.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.66). World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 19.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

