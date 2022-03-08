Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 16,027 Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,027 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ovid Therapeutics were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of OVID opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $227.43 million, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.