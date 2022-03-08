Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 30,380 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,380 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 16.5% in the third quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 279,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,684,000 after purchasing an additional 39,589 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 248,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 13.6% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 119,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 10.6% in the third quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 10.8% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VFVA stock opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.70 and a 200 day moving average of $103.46.

