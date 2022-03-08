Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 8,633 Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,633 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSET. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,152,000 after buying an additional 30,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 89.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 73,440 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 337.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 67,367 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 731.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 111,669 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $80,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BSET opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $167.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.67. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Bassett Furniture Industries (Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.